WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Power has been restored to Busch Gardens Williamsburg after an outage throughout the Peninsula area affected the park.

The amusement park announced on Twitter Friday that it has experienced a power outage from the surrounding area.

11,000 Dominion Power customers are without power between Yorktown and Grafton. Officials tell us that the outage took place at 10:30 a.m. due to equipment failure.

We're told power should be restored to a good portion of the customers soon.

Water Country USA is operating normally.

Sorry for the inconvenience. Busch Gardens VA has been affected by this morning’s power outage in the surrounding area. We have been in contact with Dominion Power & hope to return to normal operations as soon as possible. Water Country USA is open and operating normally. — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) July 13, 2018

