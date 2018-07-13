WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Power has been restored to Busch Gardens Williamsburg after an outage throughout the Peninsula area affected the park.
The amusement park announced on Twitter Friday that it has experienced a power outage from the surrounding area.
11,000 Dominion Power customers are without power between Yorktown and Grafton. Officials tell us that the outage took place at 10:30 a.m. due to equipment failure.
We're told power should be restored to a good portion of the customers soon.
Water Country USA is operating normally.
