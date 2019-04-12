JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police seized prescription pills from a 17-year-old student from Jamestown High School on Wednesday.

An administrator was told on Tuesday that a 17-year-old senior had prescription medication. She posted on Snapchat that she was selling the drugs.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer was told by school administrators that a student could have prescription medications that were not prescribed to her.

James City County police said the student’s belongings were searched when she got to school on Wednesday. Officers the student had a prescription bottle with Xanax. Police went even further and searched the student’s car. Officers found a plastic container holding more pills and a small amount of marijuana.

In total, over 500 pills including sedatives, narcotics, antidepressants, and opioids were recovered.

The student got the pills from her grandmother and deceased grandfather. The pills were taken to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Police said the investigation remains active, and charges against the teen are pending.

Anyone with expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medication are encouraged to use the DEA's search tool to find a disposal location near them.