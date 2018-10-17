The wait is over. The popular Florida-based supermarket opened in Williamsburg on Wednesday morning.

This is the first Publix store in Hampton Roads.

Publix supermarket is at the former Martin's Foods grocery store at 4660 Monticello Avenue.

The old Martin's grocery store closed back in July of 2017, and the store is approximately 69,000 square feet in size.

According to Publix, the store will employ about 140 workers.

The first Publix opened in 1930 in Florida and the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across the Southeast. Publix currently operates eight stores in the Richmond area and is building an additional location in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC