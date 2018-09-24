The wait is almost over!

The popular Florida-based supermarket is going to be opening in Williamsburg on October 17, 2018, at 7 a.m. Publix supermarket will be opening in the former Martin's Foods grocery store located at 4660 Monticello Avenue.

The old Martin's grocery store closed back in July of 2017, and the store is approximately 69,000 square feet in size.

According to Publix, when it opens the store will employ about 140 workers.

“Further expanding into southeastern Virginia aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Publix media and community relations manager Kim Reynolds in a statement.

The first Publix opened in 1930 in Florida and the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across the Southeast. Publix currently operates eight stores in the Richmond area and is building an additional location in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

