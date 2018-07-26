WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A preliminary investigation suggests that a helicopter fell at a rate of two miles per minute before crashing in Virginia.

The crash killed the pilot and a woman living in a condominium in Williamsburg on July 8. The Daily Press reported Wednesday that the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings July 20.

The report said 85-year-old pilot Henry Schwarz took off from Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport and reached an altitude of 1,700 feet before plunging downward.

Witnesses said the aircraft flew at a low altitude before crashing in the condo, killing 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko.

The aircraft was last inspected in August and received in oil change in January. The fuel tanks were full. Schwarz was also an experienced pilot.

A final report is expected in 12 to 24 months.

