WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- An aircraft crashed into a residential structure near the campus of the College of William and Mary Sunday afternoon.

A James City County fire official on the scene said they were told it was a helicopter that crashed, but that hasn't yet been confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. The location was the 1100 block of Settlement Drive, near Dillard Field off Ironbound Rd.

They have not yet determined if anyone was injured or what type of aircraft was involved.

CDR Dave Hecht with Norfolk Naval Air Force Atlantic reports that all Navy aircraft are accounted for. He said he doesn't know if another branch's aircraft might be involved.

William and Mary sent out a Tweet shortly after the crash:

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

The tweet urged residents to avoid the area.

The State Police spokesperson said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified and are responding to the scene.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC