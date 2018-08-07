WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- There has been an "aviation incident" in the residential area near Dillard Complex, according to the William and Mary Twitter page.

A James City County fire official on the scene said they were told it was a helicopter that crashed.

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

The tweet urged residents to avoid the area.

The said William and Mary Police Department will follow up if campus impacts are eminent.

