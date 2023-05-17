Riptide Race: New water slide coming to Water Country USA

Riptide Race is set to open on Monday, May 29, although park members will get early slide access on May 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new water ride is coming to Water Country USA later this month.

The park says "Riptide Race" is Virginia's first dueling pipeline water slide. The slide pits teams against each other in a two-person raft. Water Country describes it as:

"Riders take their mark atop a 54-foot tower before racing through 520 feet of slide, with low walls to keep an eye on the competition. It’s a dash to the splash in this side-by-side race through high-speed tunnels and twists on a two-person raft."