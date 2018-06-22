WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- American Coaster Enthusiasts members are celebrating Coaster Con 41 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Friday.

The 40th anniversary celebration began Thursday with 600 members descending upon the theme park.

“This year is our 40th anniversary,” Communications Director Tim Baldwin said.

“We have so many ways we will celebrate the occasion. ACE was formed at Coaster Con I at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 1978 with less than 60 people in attendance. Now we get to return to where it all began with ten times as many members. This is exciting.”

Coaster Con 41 boasts a collection of renowned coasters, as well as numerous behind-the-scenes and coaster-related activities, according to a news release.

One of the biggest perks of attending Coaster Con is exclusive ride time, the news release added.

The news release said prior to park opening and after park closing, aficionados have the wild rails all to themselves.

Founded in 1978, American Coaster Enthusiasts is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion, appreciation and safe enjoyment of roller coasters.

With more than 5,000 members worldwide, ACE is the largest and longest-running enthusiast organization in the world.

