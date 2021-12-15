Teenager arrested after school threat posted online

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from September 23, 2021.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said they have a 17-year-old boy in custody after he posted a school threat online.
Officials said the teen shared a photo of a handgun online. A student from another school saw it and reached out to the police.
Deputies with the sheriff's office then located the student, who did not go to school Wednesday and took him into custody around 2:15 p.m.
The teen has been charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Threats to Shoot or Burn at a School and Underage Possession of a Firearm.
He was taken to the Merrimac Detention Center, where he is waiting for his detention hearing.
In a post on Facebook, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked that people report any threat or concern to law enforcement, and assured citizens that they take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly.