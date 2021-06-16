Small plane makes emergency landing at Williamsburg Jamestown Airport Tuesday night

The aircraft caught fire and had to make an emergency landing around 10:20 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia State Police responded to Williamsburg Jamestown Airport at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after a plane had to make an emergency landing.

The small plane was travelling from Richmond FCI airport when police said the 1969 Piper engine caught fire.

The pilot, Robert W. Soderhholm III, was forced to make an emergency landing.

Soderholm successfully landed the plane at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport without incident to him, or his passenger, police reported Wednesday morning.