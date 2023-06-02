No one hurt after fire destroys roof, garage of Williamsburg home

The homeowners called 911 after a fire started in the garage. They got out safely.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg home is severely damaged after a fire Friday.

According to the James City County Fire Department, the fire started at a home in the 4300 block of Sprucemont in the Colonial Heritage subdivision.

When crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m., the fire had already spread to the roof.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in roughly 30 minutes; however, the fire caused extensive fire damage to the home as well as smoke and water damage to nearby houses.