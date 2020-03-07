State Senator Norment calls on Governor Northam to re-open Busch Gardens

State Senator Tommy Norment is urging the governor to reconsider his decision to cap Busch Gardens Williamsburg's attendance to 1,000 guests.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Controversy has surrounded Governor Ralph Northam's decision to deny a waiver to allow amusement parks to have more than 1,000 guests.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg decided to remain closed for Phase 3.

State Senator Tommy Norment (R-James City) is urging the governor to reconsider. This is the second time Norment has written to the governor.

The senator feels like the decision is causing the local economy to "hemorrhage."