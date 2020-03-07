State Senator Norment calls on Governor Northam to re-open Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Controversy has surrounded Governor Ralph Northam's decision to deny a waiver to allow amusement parks to have more than 1,000 guests.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg decided to remain closed for Phase 3.
State Senator Tommy Norment (R-James City) is urging the governor to reconsider. This is the second time Norment has written to the governor.
The senator feels like the decision is causing the local economy to "hemorrhage."
Busch Gardens wanted to open with safety restrictions in place including reservations, but said it wouldn’t be financially viable to open with Phase 3's 1,000-guest capacity limit.
