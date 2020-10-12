ODU study paints grim picture for Williamsburg businesses this holiday season

The Hampton Roads hotel industry is experiencing major dips in revenue, but none more than Williamsburg, study says.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of people typically travel to Williamsburg during the holiday season, but a new study reveals the city experienced a major economic drop the first week of December.

Newly released data from Old Dominion University Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and global firm, STR, show hotel revenues and bookings in Virginia fell by 51% and 33%, respectfully, for the week of November 29 to December 5.

The numbers are compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

"Performance of the hotels in the commonwealth during this week was in general much worse than last week," said Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center in a statement released Wednesday. “Continuing spikes in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks have adversely impacted this industry.”

According to the report, the Williamsburg market performed the worst.

The city’s hotel revenues dropped by 60% and rooms sold by 50% – by the far the most impacted area in Hampton Roads. The Norfolk/Portsmouth area dipped 33% in hotel revenue, and Virginia Beach fell by 21% in rooms sold.

Pat Dent, vice mayor of Williamsburg, said the community is accustomed to an influx of visitors during the holidays.

“If they never came back – they’d come back to be here for Grand Illumination and Christmastime,” said Dent.

However, the city cancelled the annual Grand Illumination event due to COVID-19. Dent estimates the event attracts up to 30,000 people on the first Sunday of every December.

Argawal said the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country will continue to impact holiday season.

“That I think has changed people’s plan for travel this week and probably the next three or four weeks,” he said.

Dent says the city has provided loans to local hotels to help them stay afloat, and he hopes the spirit of the community and visitors to places like Busch Gardens will help the area get through this year.

“Obviously it’s lasted much longer than any of us would have hope and anticipated,” said Dent. ”It’s going to be some time that we are going to be on the other side of this even in the recovery phase.”