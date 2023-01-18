Package reported near William & Mary campus determined not a threat

Williamsburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of the 600 block of Jamestown Road.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — UPDATE: City officials said the package was determined as not a threat.

Officials are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious package" that was found near William & Mary's campus on Wednesday evening.

Williamsburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of the 600 block of Jamestown Road.

Jamestown Road is closed between Landrum Drive and Ukrop Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Ukrop Way, while westbound traffic will be detoured onto Landrum Drive.

The Williamsburg Fire Department, William & Mary Police Department, and Newport News Bomb Squad are all assisting in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.