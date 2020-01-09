'Taste of Busch Gardens' to be park's next limited-capacity event

'Taste of Busch Gardens' will begin on Wednesday, September 2, and will be open on select dates through September 27. Reservations are required.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg still hasn't fully reopened, but the theme park is about to welcome people back for another special event.

Following the successful limited-capacity "Coasters and Craft Brews" event in August, the park said it will begin the "Taste of Busch Gardens" on Wednesday, September 2, and have it run on select dates through September 27.

It's a stripped-down version of its "Food and Wine Festival" from years past. Attendees can visit the park and taste some of the best wine, beer, and food from around the world. This time it will feature 15 new foods and more than 30 different drinks.

The roller coasters Verbolten, Alpengeist, Griffon, and InvadR will be open, along with a handful of other rides, including Finnegan's Flyer.

But before heading out, reservations are required. You can buy tickets online now for $45, while reservations are free for anyone with Busch Gardens memberships, passes, and Fun Cards.