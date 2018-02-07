WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The College of William and Mary will celebrate its first female president in its 325-year history.

Governor Ralph Northam will swear in Katherine Rowe Monday during an inauguration celebration.

William and Mary's board of visitors unanimously voted for Rowe to become the university president in February.

She began her tenure as president on Sunday, but Monday's noon inauguration is a chance for the community to celebrate.

Rowe is replacing former university president, Taylor Reveley. He's retiring after a decade in the position.

University officials say Rowe's a leader in digital innovation and higher education. Now she's moving up from her role, as the provost of Smith College.

Monday's inauguration is planned for noon at the university's Wren Building. Anyone can attend the ceremony, but seating is limited.

