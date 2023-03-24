Actor Tyler James Williams to present W&M's 2023 Atwater Lecture

Williams is best known for his roles on “Abbott Elementary” and “Everybody Hates Chris."

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Award-winning actor Tyler James Williams is set to present William & Mary’s 2023 Atwater Lecture.

Williams is best known for his roles on “Abbott Elementary” and “Everybody Hates Chris."

The event, titled “An Evening with Tyler James Williams,” takes place on April 4 at the Sadler Center’s Commonwealth Auditorium. It begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A with the actor.

The lecture is free for students, faculty and staff with a W&M ID, and a limited number of general public tickets will also be available for $10, according to the university.