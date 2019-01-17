WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg-based nonprofit is hosting their 6th annual Valentine’s Gala to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Latisha’s House Foundation is an organization that is dedicated to rescuing victims of sex trafficking with a 24-7 safe house program. It's one of ten houses nationwide providing long-term residential, medical, psychological, and educational support to rescued women.

This year, the black-tie optional gala is called, "Love is in the Air." It will be held at the Two Rivers Country Club in Governor’s Land, Williamsburg on Saturday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a romantic evening with live music, a silent and live auction, exclusive champagne and wine, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and a 5 star, 5-course plated candlelight dinner.

The silent and live auction will feature a trip to Tuscany, Italy, stunning jewelry and romantic weekends for two.

In 2018, the gala raised $88,000 for survivors of sex trafficking.

To purchase tickets to the gala, to sponsor the event, click here.