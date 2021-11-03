Colonial Williamsburg offering military families free entry to Veterans Day events

Military families are being offered complimentary single-day passes to the Colonial Williamsburg Veterans Day weekend events.

If you've been thinking about where you want to spend Veterans Day weekend, Colonial Williamsburg said they're offering military families free entry to the exhibits.

All active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, retirees and their families will receive complimentary passes to sites in Colonial Williamsburg on Veterans Day weekend (Nov. 11-14).

There will be a military-themed march and ceremony to honor the veterans on Nov. 11.

It's all happening as part of the 'Honoring Service to America' program funded by The Home Depot Foundation, which focuses on the betterment of the lives of military families.

The program was given a $100,000 donation from the foundation for this experience.

Here's a lineup of the events on Nov. 11:

60-minute Veterans Day Proclamation Ceremony at 10 a.m., on Palace Green

Nation Builder with George Washington exhibit at 11:45 a.m., at the Charlton Stage

Marquis de Lafayette at 2:45 p.m., at the Charlton Stage

Military March Honoring America's Veterans at 3:30 p.m., at Capitol Circle

End of Day Salute at 4:40 p.m., from the roof deck of the Governor's Palace

In Defenses of our Liberty program at 7 p.m., at the Magazine

People will be able to pick up their single-day passes at any of the on-site ticket locations, as long as they come with proper ID. Children ages 10 and up will need to have a valid dependent ID.

Additionally, there will be military discounts offered at Colonial Williamsburg hotels, restaurants, stores, golf courses and spa.

For more information on the special military offerings, please visit the Colonial Williamsburg website or call 855-296-6627.