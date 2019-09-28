WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Inmates in one local jail got access to resources that'll help them when they’re released.

The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail hosted a Re-entry fair Friday. Organizations and agencies that help with things like housing, employment and social services were all there.

The idea of the fair was if people can get a job and place to live when they get out of jail, they're more likely to stay out of trouble.

“This is a great opportunity for several of our inmates who will be released in three months, six months, or even a year, to get facetime with individuals who work with the very agencies and organizations that can help them transition successfully from an incarcerated life to an independent life as a productive citizen,” Superintendent Tony Pham said. “The agencies and organizations that will be attending this fair will enable inmates to access a multitude of services, including veterans’ benefits if they’ve served in our nation’s military, low cost or emergency housing for when they are released, and interviews for employment with local businesses who are willing to work with formerly incarcerated persons and help give them a second chance to be productive members of society.”

20 vendors were at the jail Friday. They represented everything from the DMV to benefits services.

Lydell Webb was one of many inmates who attended the fair.

“This lets us know the community is not against us, they’re here to help us and people will extend their had to help you get back on track,” Webb said.

Re-entry coordinator for VPRJ Ma’rea Proctor said this was the first re-entry fair.

“Now they have the face, name, contact, everything they need for success, and we have jobs, they may walk away with a job after this,” Proctor said.