WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Troopers are headed to the scene where an airplane crashed at the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said they received a call Sunday, May 2 around 10 a.m. about a four-seater Cessna plane that was experiencing issues with its landing gear. It crashed at 100 Marclay Drive.

