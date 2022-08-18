Water Country USA closed Thursday and Friday

The water park said it will be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".

If you were looking to cool off at Water Country USA this week, you may have to wait a few days.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park will be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".

The park did not elaborate on what the maintenance issue might be.

SeaWorld, which also owns Busch Gardens Williamsburg, said any date-intended tickets will be extended through September 18, and that any ticket questions can be sent to WCUSA.GuestRelations@buschgardens.com.