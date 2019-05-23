WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new water coaster, the first of its kind in Virginia, opened Friday at Water Country USA.

The Cutback Water Coast is the only RocketBLAST coaster on the East Coast and it's Virginia's first hybrid water coaster.

Park officials said the water slide merges unique technologies: a water jet propulsion system and exhilarating saucer feature. With the RocketBlast technology, Cutback will drive bigger boats at higher speeds, and move riders up longer, steeper inclines.

"This thrilling water coaster has it all, from the speeds of a roller coaster ti refreshing splashes of a water slide," said Suzy Cheerly, the senior leader of design and engineering at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. "Our guests are going to love this ride."

The ride is considered a high thrill, and the minimum height requirement is 42 inches.

On the ride, guests will board a 4-person raft and travel up and down steep hills, jet through tunnels and speed onto the wide-open space of massive saucer-shaped features.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg just opened a new ride, Finnegan's Flyer, on May 3. The attraction is a "screamin' swing" that takes riders over 80 feet in the air at about 45 miles per hour.