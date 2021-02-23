Water Country USA plans for May 22 reopening

The park emphasizes its commitment to safety and plans to release full details on its COVID-19 safety precautions closer to opening day.

The weather may be gray and chilly, but fun in the sun is less than 100 days away with Water Country USA scheduled to open for the season on May 22.

“Virginia’s largest waterpark” boasts thrilling water rides, including Virginia’s first water coaster, which uses water jets to propel a 4-person raft over 850 feet of slide.

“Thrill seekers board a 4-person raft and travel up and down steep hills, jet through tunnels and speed onto the wide-open space of massive saucer-shaped features,” according to the park’s website. “The steep angles of the saucers provide a drop-and-dive sensation as riders race along the edges. Cutback Water Coaster features the latest in turbine technology and takes water propulsion coasters to a whole new level with heart-stopping turns, lightning-fast drops and thrilling speeds.”

For those seeking a more relaxing experience, available cabanas, lounge chairs and amenities offer a beach-like vibe.

A variety of ticket plans are available, including 2-park packages with neighboring Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Last month, Busch Gardens announced that the theme park would be open in January, February, and early March for the first time in its history.

Additionally, it planned three limited-capacity outdoor special events. The second, Mardi Gras, runs through Feb. 28 and features special entertainment, activities, and culinary delights.