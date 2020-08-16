x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Williamsburg

W&M president, other top leaders taking pay cuts

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15% through the end of 2020.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Top leaders at William & Mary are taking pay cuts in response to financial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15% through the end of 2020.

The school provost and chief operating officer already have voluntarily reduced compensation by 12%. 

These reductions and a voluntary furlough program are part of cost-reduction moves designed to prepare for significant funding gaps. 

Classes start on Wednesday.

Related Articles

                  