William & Mary letter impacts more than just students

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A warning letter sent to students at William & Mary is raising eyebrows for students and on-campus staff alike.
"It speaks to a lack of empathy with living conditions of workers on campus staff," said William and Mary worker's union President Jasper Conner.
One line from the letter stood out for Jasper:
"Do not be the reason valued W&M employees are furloughed or lose their jobs."
Jasper summarized the prevailing sentiment among campus workers, "You get an email saying 'I might fire you because some young students aren't following protocol.'"
In a statement to 13News Now, a William & Mary official said, "As we navigate the uncertainty created by pandemic, the university's number one priority is safeguarding the health and wellness of our entire William & Mary community. For those who have chosen to attend in-person this semester, we have been clear about the guidelines and expectations for individual conduct, as outlined in our Healthy Together Community Commitment, and we will continue to enforce those expectations."