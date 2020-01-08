William & Mary makes some adjustments to fall reopening

Classes are still scheduled to begin on August 19, but the university said it would slow the pace of students being allowed to return to campus.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — With new coronavirus restrictions put in place for Hampton Roads by Governor Ralph Northam, William & Mary announced Friday that it would make some adjustments to its phased reopening in August.

Classes are still scheduled to begin on August 19, but the university said it would slow the pace of students being allowed to return to campus, through Labor Day weekend.

In-person undergraduate instruction will also be delayed until after Labor Day.

The campus' official reopening has also been pushed back from August 1 to August 5, but that's in response to potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, and not COVID-19.

Details on the scheduling adjustments can be found on William & Mary's website.