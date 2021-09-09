Williamsburg Chamber pushes 'A Night of Oktoberfest' back to 2022 because of COVID-19

If you had tickets or had bought in to the event as a sponsor, that money will be refunded.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from Aug. 18, 2021.

Williamsburg's A Night of Oktoberfest has been canceled for 2021 because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A news release from the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce said the event should be back on in 2022.

"This decision, while disappointing, is being made with the safety and health of our community in mind," a spokesperson wrote.

COVID-19 cases have been going up in Williamsburg and James City County since mid-July. York County has also seen an uptick in cases, but newly reported cases there have been trending slightly downward since late August.

The event is usually held in the Germany section of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and the Chamber said that the theme park has "offered unwavering support" through the ups and downs of the pandemic.

A Night of Oktoberfest lets people have drinks, food, ride certain roller coasters, enjoy a live DJ, enter raffle contests and take photos with Howl-O-Scream actors.