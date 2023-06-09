Williamsburg City Council votes to study the feasibility of creating a separate school system

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg is looking into running its own school system, separate from James City County.
In a unanimous vote on Thursday night the Williamsburg City Council decided to launch a study looking into alternatives.
"No predetermined outcome has been prescribed. This is just a study," Mayor Douglas Pons said before Thursday's city council meeting vote. "I say that because what happens with our children is absolutely important to parents and all of us. There could be some concern in the community that all of a sudden next year there's going to be major changes. That is not the case."
Any changes made would be still years away, as the city is currently in year two of a five-year contract with James City County.
"We're just gonna go through the summer, have the study. Once we get that study back, then we'll know better how to proceed," Pons explained. "Who knows what that study might say? It may lead to future conversations, public forums, [and] open houses. We will then engage the citizens of Williamsburg in the conversations on how they think we should best move forward."