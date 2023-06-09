Williamsburg City Council votes to study the feasibility of creating a separate school system

In a unanimous vote on Thursday night the Williamsburg City Council decided to launch a study looking into alternatives.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg is looking into running its own school system, separate from James City County.

"No predetermined outcome has been prescribed. This is just a study," Mayor Douglas Pons said before Thursday's city council meeting vote. "I say that because what happens with our children is absolutely important to parents and all of us. There could be some concern in the community that all of a sudden next year there's going to be major changes. That is not the case."

Any changes made would be still years away, as the city is currently in year two of a five-year contract with James City County.