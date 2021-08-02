Williamsburg extends application deadline for Municipal Utility Relief Program

The application deadline has been extended to December 1, 2021.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Residents and small-business owner have more time to apply for the City of Williamsburg's Municipal Utility Relief Program.

The application deadline has been extended to December 1, 2021, according to a city news release.

The program helps residents and small businesses with past due water and sewer bills by providing assistance to accounts overdue by 30 days between March 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

The funds can only be used for past due water and sewer bills. No other utility bills are eligible, the city said.

Priority will be given to customers with accounts past due by more than 60 days.

The funding can be awarded only once per residential household or once per nonresidential account holders.

Payments from the program will be made until funds are depleted.

The program is being funded with $92,027.49 in federal CARES Act money.