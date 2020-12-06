Williamsburg-James City County seniors ride down Duke of Gloucester Street

WJCC Schools is partnering with the community to create a historic graduation week of celebrations for the Class of 2020.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Jamestown High School senior Hunter Culverhouse is ready to begin the next chapter of his life, but he wants to put a proper close on the current one.

“When everything happened with the pandemic, we were all disappointed, but the school is doing a lot to help us, there's a lot of excitement,” Culverhouse said. “Once everything got going, it turned out to be a good year.”

There was tons of excitement Thursday on Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg.

Graduation ceremonies will look a little different this year. Williamsburg-James City County Schools created once-in-a-lifetime events for graduates and their families while also observing social distancing guidelines.

Members of the Class of 2020 drove down Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg as celebratory music and messages were played on the radio.

Cars were decorated, family, friends, and the community looked on. All three high schools had their own special moment: Lafayette, Jamestown, and Warhill.

Students will officially graduate in another unique setting. They'll walk across a stage at Busch Gardens starting Friday.

Culverhouse's dad, Rodney, said if students can handle this school year, they can tackle anything that comes their way.

“Even though this isn't a traditional graduation, they are doing something maybe no other class will get to do,” Culverhouse said. “Really this a precursor to being able to adapt to a different situation.”

Hunter knows this is a school year he will never forget.

“It's something new, we're still getting our senior year, special stuff, so everyone is excited,” Culverhouse said.

Every graduate will have the opportunity to have a photo taken in his or her cap and gown. Students and one guest may visit the school by appointment at each high school June 8-12 to take a picture by the school rock or with the mascot. Schools will send directions for scheduling an appointment and information for taking the photo while practicing safe distancing.

The Diploma Ceremony on stage at Busch Gardens are as follows:

• Lafayette High School - Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m.

• Jamestown High School - Saturday, June 13, at 9 a.m.