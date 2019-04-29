WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The New York Giants are making waves in Williamsburg after a local man won two season tickets to see the team play — for the next century.

On Thursday at the NFL’s 2019 draft, Greg Hampton, a die-hard New York Giants fan, was one of the top three finalists flown to Nashville for a chance to win the organization’s grand prize: two season tickets to their favorite team for the 100 years.

And out of thousands of submissions, he won.

Since winning, he has received numerous congratulations from individuals across the nation and he also had the opportunity to spend time with Roger Goodell, commissioner for the NFL, which he called the experience of a lifetime.

“The NFL was built on multi-generational fandom that bonds people together,” Goodell said. “Giving someone a century’s worth of NFL season tickets may be the single greatest sports prize ever offered to a fan.”

But he credits all of it to his two sons, Jaydon and Jordon Hampton.

When Gregory Hampton was in the hospital for heart issues, as a distraction for themselves, his sons decided to submit a video to the contest telling the story of their father and family’s passion for the team.

“It showed generations, a legacy of love for this team,” Gregory Hampton said. “My story probably isn’t that different from others, but it means a lot to me to know that when people look at me they see someone humble and loving.”

As a member of the Williamsburg community, Gregory Hampton dedicates his time between being a father, husband and a football coach for the Williamsburg Hornets.

But his devotion to football and the Giants stems from long before he became a resident of the Revolutionary City.

Gregory Hampton’s love for the Giants started from his father, Grover Hampton Jr., who moved from South Carolina to New York in the 1950s because he believed there would be more opportunities.

Growing up in New York, Hampton watched games throughout the years with his father and brother and eventually continued that tradition with his own sons. For the Hamptons, the Giants aren’t just a football team—they’re a role model.

“They taught me, and they teach my sons, that even when you’re down on your luck, you never give up,” he said. “They’re a signal of hope for us.”

SEE ALSO: ODU's Ximines fulfilling dream of playing for the Giants in the NFL

According to the NFL’s March 19 announcement, the grand prize can be passed down through future generations and is one of many prizes to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

With a 100 years worth of tickets, that gift will continue for Gregory Hampton even after he is no longer with his family and it’s one of the greatest legacies he could’ve asked for.

“To me, the Giants are family,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more than sharing this with all of my family.”