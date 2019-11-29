WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department has partnered with the Williamsburg Fire Department and Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Public Safety to bring a little holiday spirit to those who need it most.

The organizations are holding their fourth annual toy drive.

The organizations are coming together to “stuff the cruiser/trailer” with gifts for children this holiday season. All gifts and monetary donations go directly to the City of Williamsburg Department of Social Services who distribute it all to children in need this holiday season.

Toys will be collected on three different days, November 30, December 1, and December 7.

All donations on November 30 can be dropped off at the Walgreens located at 1309 Richmond Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations can also be made on December 1 at CVS located at 1600 Richmond Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The December 7 event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Merchants Square in Colonial Williamsburg.

RELATED: Toys R Us makes comeback, reopens first store in New Jersey

RELATED: New Ms. Monopoly game pays women more than men