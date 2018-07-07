WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- Police officers are searching for two men accused of robbing a Valero Friday night.

Williamsburg Police officers responded around 7:50 p.m. to the Valero in the 600 block of York Street for a robbery, a news release said.

Two men armed with guns entered the business and took an undetermined amount of cash and then fled across the railroad tracks.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The first suspect was described as a black man wearing black clothing with a ski mask covering his face.

The second suspect was described as a white man wearing a dark colored hoodie with a distinctive colorful design. He was using a white mask to cover his face.

If the public has any information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area, contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

