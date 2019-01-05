WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is joining the free 'Neighbors' app by Ring.

The app will allow the community to receive real-time local crime and safety information. Already, the app has millions of users and it has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe.

“This is a great opportunity for Williamsburg," Chief Sean Dunn said. "There is already a high level of engagement and support between our officers and our community. The Neighbors app provides our police department another technology tool to combat local crime and thereby maximizes the safety of our community. I thank everyone who chooses to partner with us on this new and exciting endeavor.”

Residents can text ‘StaySafe’ to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android. To use the app, residents need to join their neighborhood and share crime and safety-related videos, photos, and text-based posts. Those on the app will also receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

“We’re excited to have the Williamsburg Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information," Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said. "Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team, and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Williamsburg community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen."

The Norfolk Police Department and the Hampton Police Division are already using the Ring app.