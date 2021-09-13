Williamsburg Police looking for missing, endangered man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for Lamont "Monty" Johnson, Jr.
A tweet from the department said he was last seen Monday on William & Mary's campus. He's considered endangered, but police didn't share why.
Johnson weighs about 175 pounds, stands about 6 feet tall and has curly brown hair. He was wearing a green William & Mary shirt and khaki pants before he went missing.
If you've seen Johnson, or know where he might be, police want you to let them know at 757-221-4596.