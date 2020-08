The Williamsburg Police Department said it needed help finding Yesica Anayeli Jiguan Feliciano in a post on its Facebook page.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department said it was trying to find a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon.

The department posted about the missing 16-year-old girl on its Facebook page.

Her name is Yesica Anayeli Jiguan Feliciano. The description that accompanied her picture said that she is 5’6” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair.