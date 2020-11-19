Williamsburg receives funding for six-month broadband pilot program

Williamsburg was awarded $192,023 to install broadband service in underserved areas. The Highland Park neighborhood will have internet access at no cost.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A neighborhood in Williamsburg will be receiving free broadband service starting at the end of the year.

The City of Williamsburg was awarded $192,023 to give residents in the Highland Park neighborhood free access to the internet and other broadband services for six months.

According to the city, the money came from the $30 million in CARES Act funding that was distributed by Governor Ralph Northam. The funding was created to support the communities that are underserved.

The increase of broadband internet access has been on the city leaders' agenda since last year. There was a possibility of the city getting a fiber network, but it was ruled out because it wasn't within the budget.

City officials reached out to Verizon Wireless a few months ago to find out if they could provide wireless service that would act as the backbone for internet service in Williamsburg.