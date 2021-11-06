Three people displaced following house fire in Williamsburg

The fire on South Boundary Street was brought under control within 10 minutes.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — No one was hurt but three adults are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out in a Williamsburg home on Friday.

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of South Boundary Street shortly before 7 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke rising from the roof and eaves of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Everyone was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The James City County Fire Department and York County Fire and Life Safety also assisted in putting out the fire.