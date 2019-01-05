WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg officials recently approved Belfor Property Restoration's permit to start rebuilding the Bristol Commons townhomes that were practically destroyed last July.

Two people died, the pilot, Henry Schwarz, and 91-year-old Jean Danylko, who lived in one of the units.

Of the nine units in the building, six need complete rebuilding. Crews gutted the inside of the other three units to alleviate any mold or mildew problems due to water damage, but there was no significant structural damage.

The work is beginning during Building Safety Month.

Barbara Thomassen said her home had significant water damage. She told 13News Now she remembers that day vividly

“It was utter chaos and my emotions were really panicky,” Thomassen said. “Some people are frustrated it took so long to get anything started.”

Chris Robertson has lived at Bristol Commons for 11 years. He said it's a breath of fresh air for their neighborhood.

“It's good to see things up and running and we don't have that visual scar we've had for almost a year,” Robertson said. “It's unfortunate, life moves on and someone died, but it's good to move forward and keep going.”

There's no idea how long it will take before people can move back in. 13News Now reached out to Belfor, but we haven't heard back.

NTSB is still investigating the crash. NTSB officials told 13News Now last July the investigation could take anywhere from 12 to 24 months.

The NTSB released a preliminary report last July. Officials said Schwarz flew from Stafford Regional Airport to Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport for a meeting. Airport personnel said Schwarz refueled the helicopter before leaving Williamsburg.

According to the report, all the major parts of the helicopter were present at the accident site except for a few.

According to the FAA, Schwarz had a commercial pilot certificate but no medical certificate. The report also revealed the helicopter manufacturer last performed an inspection on the helicopter in August 2017. The most recent recorded maintenance was an oil change in January 2018.