Williamsburg to form committee to heal, learn from history of system racism

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The City of Williamsburg will form a new committee to learn and heal from the impact of historic and systemic racism in the community.

Johnette Gordon-Weaver can trace her family’s Williamsburg roots back at least six generations. She says the history of systemic racism runs deep, and needs to be addressed.

The committee is scheduled to launch in August, and city leaders hope to hear from community members about their experiences with systemic racism and develop solutions.

“There is hurt between my community and the white community,” said Gordon-Weaver, who is also a leader of the group, Williamsburg Action.

Williamsburg Action was formed in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020 and has organized several protests and rallies in the community over the past year.

Seven people will be appointed to the committee to work alongside the city manager and at least one city council member. Those appointees will be recommended by the mayor and vice-mayor, according to the plan released on the city's website.

Gordon-Weaver says the committee must include people with generational roots in the community.

"If you are talking about rectifying wrongs from the community at large, you need to talk to people who were part of those communities when the wrongs were committed," she said.

She also says the committee will only be effective if it looks for real change.

"It must have teeth," she said. She recommends affordable housing and tax breaks for Black-owned businesses.

The committee will report findings and recommendations to the Williamsburg City Council by June 2022, according to the plan.

Each person will serve one year with at least one monthly meeting.