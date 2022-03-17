WJCC schools division proposes teacher pay raise, as leaders hope to attract, retain staff

More than 200 teachers at Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are unsure if they'll return next year.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools is working to hire and retain teachers, like many divisions across the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, 335 WJCC schools employees claim they're about to retire, resign or are undecided about returning next school year.

The administration disclosed the information during the most recent school board meeting Wednesday night.

Thursday, division spokeswoman Kara Wall said employees were asked to complete an annual Employee Intent Survey. The response includes more than 200 teachers.

"I think what was different this year, is that we rarely have so many undecided," said WJCC schools superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron during the meeting.

A WJCC proposed budget includes a 7% pay increase. On Wednesday, the school board approved sending the plan to the local municipalities, including Williamsburg City Council and James City County Board of Supervisors for their consideration.

There are more than 1,900 staff members at WJCC Public Schools, of which 996 are teachers, counselors, social workers and other instructional staff.

The administration said "salary" was a common factor listed in the surveys. The division has seven open classroom teacher positions right now, Wall said.

Mychael Willon, who has children in the school division, is a retired school superintendent with over 30 years of experience. He also leads PTAs on the local, state and national level, and is the vice chair of the State Special Education Advisory Committee in Virginia.

"If we start the school without a full staff, that creates an angst amongst the entire division," Willon said.

He agreed teacher salaries are a big part of the puzzle, but said there are other factors to consider as well. As schools have been forced to adjust over the past two years, Willon said teachers want to know they are supported.

"All of these things are kind of hand-in-hand, and it is becoming more and more difficult for teachers to deal with so many things," he said. "I think that's why so many teachers are thinking, 'Is it time to try something different?' And I hope they don't."

Willon said he believes the WJCC school division is doing what it can to support staff, and is doing "a good job" to find ways to compensate employees.

School board members said Wednesday the division faces different challenges than some of its surrounding communities because it does not receive as much federal funding. However, leaders agreed more money should be allocated to raise teacher salaries.