WJCC student tests positive for COVID-19, class resumes remote learning

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A student at Stonehouse Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Williamsburg-James City County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.

A division spokeswoman said the student who tested positive was in the building for less than an hour on Monday and wasn't on campus prior to that day.

As a precaution, the student’s class resumed remote learning for two weeks.

Students K-5 will continue with blended learning (2 days in person and 3 remote days).

A spokeswoman said this is the first student taking part in on-site learning who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes following a recent outbreak at Warhill High School. Six staff members there have tested positive for the virus since mid-October.

Kimberly Brennan's son is a first-grader at Stonehouse. However, she opted to have her son learn virtually the entire school year because of COVID-19.

"There's no hesitation about cleanliness there at all, so hearing there is a COVID case at Stonehouse is very surprising to me," Brennan said. "I think the best thing we can do is hope and pray we do 't get the worst case of it."

On Monday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools temporarily suspended in-person classes for all students and shifted back to virtual learning Tuesday.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools is considering that option.

"I think they went back a little early, I think they should have given it a bit longer and weighed out other options," Brennan said.

Hampton City Schools also announced that all students will temporarily go back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving as an additional proactive measure.

Brennan said she is going to wait and see.