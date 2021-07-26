Woman charged with DUI after crashing car into power poles off Pocahontas Trail in James City County

Alyssa Nichole Pettigrew, 42, of Newport News, is charged with DUI and reckless driving.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police said a Newport News woman was arrested after she crashed and hit several power poles early Monday morning.

It was sometime after 3 a.m. when James City County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Pocahontas Trail (Route 60), Deputy Chief Steve Rubino said.

Police said a 2015 Honda Civic was heading west on Pocahontral Trail when the car left the roadway and hit multiple poles. The impact knocked them down.

The car came to rest in a yard at 7115 Pocahontas Trail.

Alyssa Nichole Pettigrew, 42, of Newport News, is charged with DUI and reckless driving.

She is at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

VDOT and Dominion Energy Crews are currently at the scene. Pocahontas Trail is closed in both directions as of 7 a.m.