Woman faces charges following multi-vehicle crash in James City County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A woman is charged with DUI after causing a four-vehicle crash in James City County that left one person with serious injuries

According to James City County Police, shortly before the crash, 41-year-old Carrie Ann Yates entered the Speedway convenience store on 2nd Street Williamsburg and attempted to buy alcohol.

The clerk refused to sell Yates the alcohol because she appeared to be intoxicated. As a result, Yates allegedly assaulted the clerk and then left in a 2001 BMW, driving east on Merrimac Trail at a high rate of speed.

Police say that as Yates approached the intersection at Penniman Road, she ran a stoplight and struck a 1999 Toyota pickup truck.

That led to a chain-reaction crash as the pickup went into the westbound lanes, hitting a 2019 Honda Civic and a 2010 Honda Pilot.

The Toyota's driver, a 53-year-old Williamsburg man, was airlifted to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Civic, a 22-year-old woman from York County, as well as the driver of the Pilot, a 53-year-old James City County man, were not hurt but both of their vehicles were significantly damaged.

Yates was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-serious injuries. She was treated and released.

Yates was charged with DUI and released on a summons, but police say additional charges are expected.