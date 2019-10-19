WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted bank robbery in Williamsburg on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded around 9:31 a.m. to a call of a bank robbery at BB&T bank in the 6700 block of Mooretown Road.

Deputies said the suspect didn't show a gun or leave the bank with money.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, in his early 30s with facial hair.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a grey hood or hat, jeans and a fake beard.

The man ran from the bank on foot, deputies said.

Deputies are searching the area.

If you have seen anything in this area please call 911, or 757-890-4941 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.