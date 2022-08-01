Windsor officer will not face any charges in controversial 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says

In the video of the traffic stop, Army Lt. Caron Nazario was yelled at and pepper-sprayed by former Windsor Police Officer Joe Gutierrez.

WINDSOR, Va. — According to a letter obtained by 13News Now, a Windsor police officer who conducted a controversial traffic stop back in 2020 will not face any criminal charges.

The letter was written by Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell -- the special prosecutor in the case.

The Windsor Police Department said Nazario didn't have a visible license plate and didn't pull over right away. Attorney Jonathan Arthur said his client drove to a well-lit gas station.

Lt. Nazario filed a lawsuit against Gutierrez and the other police officer involved, Daniel Crocker. Now, the special prosecutor in the case concluded Gutierrez didn't violate any state law.

Bell specified in the letter that he based his decision on the traffic stop alone -- which was not a violation of the law. However, he stated the issue stems from the manner in which Gutierrez conducted the traffic stop.

While Bell wrote he found the traffic stop video "disturbing" and "unsettling," he said it didn't violate any law because the officer had instructed Lt. Nazario to exit the vehicle multiple times.

"The problematic issue, however, were Gutierrez's statements throughout the entire ordeal, which would lead a reasonable person to wonder whether underlying bias was the root of how and why Nazario was treated in like manner," Bell wrote in his opinion.