Verdict reached in $1M Windsor police stop lawsuit trial

Army Lt. Caron Nazario wanted $1 million in the lawsuit, but the damages awarded by the jury are much less.

RICHMOND, Va. — After five full days of jury deliberation, a verdict was reached on Tuesday in the $1 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop.

Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped Nazario for a missing rear license plate in 2020. In police body camera video, they pulled out their guns, told him to get out of the car even though he was scared, and eventually, Gutierrez pepper sprayed him.

Nazario's commanding officer for the Army told jurors he talked to Nazario about what happened the morning after the traffic stop. According to his testimony, the commanding officer said Nazario has never been the same.

He described Nazario as “outgoing" and "gregarious,” but the traffic stop has left him shaken and impacted his military life.

The officers faced four counts: assault, battery, false imprisonment and illegal search.

For Crocker, the jury found him only liable/guilty on an illegal search, no malice. He was ordered to pay $1,000 in punitive damages and the jury did not find him guilty of false imprisonment, assault, or battery.

The jury found Gutierrez guilty of assault and must pay $2,685 in damages, no malice. He was cleared of all false imprisonment, illegal search, and battery charges.