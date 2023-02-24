Wintergreen Resort ends ski season early due to unusually warm temperatures in February

Due to the warm temperatures this February, Wintergreen's ski season will close this weekend.

WINTERGREEN, Va. — Due to several weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures this February, Wintergreen Resort is ending its ski season this weekend.

Just this week, the temperature at Norfolk International Airport reached 81°, breaking the old record of 79° set in 1975 for the warmest Feb. 23.

"In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the 2022-23 winter season this Sunday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m.," the resort said.

The next ski season will begin in December.